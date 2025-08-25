CISF Set To Induct Its First All-Women Commando Team, Aims For 10% Female Strength

In the first phase, around 100 women drawn from various Aviation Security Groups (ASG) and other critical units will undergo the commando course. Such programmes for women will now be institutionalised within the training schedule, with personnel set to serve at airports initially and later at other high-security sites.



The CISF is working toward meeting the Ministry of Home Affairs’ aim of 10% women’s participation in the force. Currently, women account for roughly 8% of its strength, with 12,491 already in service. A further 2,400 are expected to be enrolled in 2026.



Earlier this year, the Home Ministry also gave the go‑ahead for the CISF’s first all‑women battalion, being raised near Delhi, whose members will be tasked with protecting key sites in the Capital, including the Parliament complex, Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Delhi Metro and other government establishments.