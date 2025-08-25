CISF Set To Induct Its First All-Women Commando Team, Aims For 10% Female Strength
At least 100 women will be trained in the first phase.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced the induction of its maiden all-women commando unit.
Women personnel are currently undergoing an intensive eight‑week commando training programme at the Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh. The course is designed to equip them for roles in Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and the Special Task Force (STF), both of which are responsible for safeguarding critical installations and sensitive facilities.
The training package covers a wide spectrum of activities: from endurance runs, obstacle courses and rappelling, to sessions on survival in forested terrain. It also incorporates weapons handling and shooting practice under pressure, together with a two‑day exercise aimed at sharpening judgement and teamwork in challenging situations.
A group of 30 women personnel began their specialised commando training on Aug. 11. Their course will run until Oct. 4, after which the next batch will commence training from Oct. 6 to Nov. 29.
In the first phase, around 100 women drawn from various Aviation Security Groups (ASG) and other critical units will undergo the commando course. Such programmes for women will now be institutionalised within the training schedule, with personnel set to serve at airports initially and later at other high-security sites.
The CISF is working toward meeting the Ministry of Home Affairs’ aim of 10% women’s participation in the force. Currently, women account for roughly 8% of its strength, with 12,491 already in service. A further 2,400 are expected to be enrolled in 2026.
Earlier this year, the Home Ministry also gave the go‑ahead for the CISF’s first all‑women battalion, being raised near Delhi, whose members will be tasked with protecting key sites in the Capital, including the Parliament complex, Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Delhi Metro and other government establishments.