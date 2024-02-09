Chocolate Day 2024: Award-Winning Chocolates To Gift Your Loved One!
Check out these award-winning chocolates from Indian brands, perfect for gifting your loved ones on Chocolate Day 2024.
If you are looking for chocolates to add a sweet touch to your celebrations or to gift your sweetheart on Valentine's Day, we have you sorted.
Here's a lowdown on the three Indian brands that grabbed recognition on the global stage at The Academy Of Chocolate Awards UK 2023. Why settle for anything less when you can impress with award-winning chocolates?
Award-Winning Chocolates For Gifting
1. Hyderabad's Manam Chocolate was hailed as the "overall winner" in the brand experience category, winning over more than 1,400 international contenders. Their array of creations were:
66% Dark Chocolate (Single Origin, Idukki, Kerala) - 1 gold
65% Dark Chocolate (Single Origin Cacao San Carlos Plain, Northern Region of Costa Rica) - 10 silver
67% Dark Chocolate (Single Origin - House Fermented Cacao - West Godavari) - 5 bronze awards.
2. Bon Fiction, an enterprise based in Andhra Pradesh, secured 5 awards, with their 'Out in the Dark' and 'Order of the Dark Roast' chocolates in the silver category for the finest 'Plain Dark Chocolate Bars'. They collaborate with farmers in the Godavari region to craft the finest chocolate.
3. Kerala's premium chocolate brand Paul And Mike garnered 5 awards. Among these is a silver award each for:
64 % Golden Berry Chocolate
41% Fine Milk Hokey Pokey Chocolate.
Chocolate Day 2024
Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. The week leading up to Valentine's Day is marked by a series of celebrations. Couples celebrate Chocolate Day on February 9 by gifting each other chocolates.
Chocolate Day 2024 Quotes
Here are some Chocolate Day quotes that you can pen with your chocolatey gifts:
"Chocolate is happiness that you can eat." - Ursula Kohaupt
"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." - Charles M. Schulz
"Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." - Forrest Gump
"Anything is good if it's made of chocolate." - Jo Brand
"Chocolate is cheaper than therapy, and you don't need an appointment." - Unknown
"There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate." - Linda Grayson
"Chocolate symbolises, as does no other food, luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love." - Karl Petzke
"Chocolate understands and sympathises with you." - Unknown