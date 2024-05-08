Chinese Zoo Paints Dogs To Look Like Pandas To Attract Visitors | WATCH
The zoo maintains they aren't deceiving anyone, claiming the "panda dogs" are accurately described and the dye is safe.
A zoo in China's Jiangsu Province has created a stir in an attempt to attract visitors. The zoo put on display two Chow Chow dogs dyed black and white to resemble pandas every day from 8 am to 5 pm.
Videos circulating on social media show the "panda dogs", with some visitors to the zoo noticing the misleading language on the tickets.
The tickets read "Xiong Mao Quan", which translates to "panda dogs," according to a report in The Global Times.
This probably misled visitors into believing they were seeing real pandas. The tactic seems to have worked, with the zoo reporting an increase in visitors.
Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu Province dyed two chow chow puppies black and white and promoted them as so-called âpanda dogs.â pic.twitter.com/Jo7q1dBzZJ— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) May 5, 2024
In a report by Global Times, a ticket seller employed by the zoo said that this is just a new display they offer to the visitors and they are not charging extra for it. She said that the wording featuring Chow Chow dogs is correct and describes exactly what they are, so they are not cheating their visitors.
According to other media reports, the zoo has admitted to dyeing Chow Chows in a panda-like pattern since they do not have real pandas.
But the tactic has sparked a heated debate. While the zoo claims the dye is safe and the dogs are unharmed, netizens have raised concerns about animal cruelty.
The Chow Chow is a spitz-type dog originally from northern China. These dogs had their fur trimmed short before black and white dye was applied on their face and bodies and they were kept as exhibits in the zoo.