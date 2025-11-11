Children's Day 2025 Date: When Is Children's Day? Check History, Significance And More

Children's Day in India is celebrated on Nov. 14, the day Pandit Nehru was born in 1889 in Allahabad. The day was first nationally celebrated in 1954 at Delhi's National Stadium. In 1957, the government formally declared November 14 as Children's Day.

The United Nations observes November 20 as Children's Day worldwide. June 1 is designated as International Children's Day in certain countries.