Children's Day 2025 Date: When Is Children's Day? Check History, Significance And More
India celebrates Children's Day on Nov. 14, the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Fondly called 'Chacha Nehru', he was known for his affection for children and the belief they held the key to the future of our country. Children's Day is an occasion that blends fun and joyful activities and also serves as reminder of children's rights, their welfare, and education.
Children's Day 2025: Date and Origins
Children's Day in India is celebrated on Nov. 14, the day Pandit Nehru was born in 1889 in Allahabad. The day was first nationally celebrated in 1954 at Delhi's National Stadium. In 1957, the government formally declared November 14 as Children's Day.
The United Nations observes November 20 as Children's Day worldwide. June 1 is designated as International Children's Day in certain countries.
History and Jawaharlal Nehru’s Legacy
This day has its roots in Pandit Nehru's love for children and his belief that they were the foundation on which India's future would be built. According to him, the foundation of a strong nation is one that takes care of the mental development, welfare, and education of its children.
Children’s Day 2025: Significance
In addition to being a time for games and cultural events in schools, Children's Day serves as a platform to reaffirm children's rights, campaign for inclusive education, emotional well-being and online security of young people.
In India, schools and organisations will commemorate the day with events that raise awareness about equality, and safety of children. Children's Day is more than sweets, games, and shows – it is about celebrating the power of young minds and their role in shaping our nation's future.
How It Is Celebrated
Schools and community organisations hold a variety of events on Nov. 14, including dances, skits, lectures, and competitions for writing and painting. Many festivities also include lessons about children's rights and responsibilities, encouraging young people to consider their own potential.