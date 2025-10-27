Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2025: Check City Wise Sunset Timings Today

Chhath Puja, one of the biggest Hindu festivals in India, began with the rituals of 'Nahay Khay' on Oct. 25. Monday marks the most important day of the four-day festival, which is widely celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal.

Devotees will perform Sandhya Arghya rituals by gathering at rivers and local water bodies to offer prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, and is an expression of gratitude for life and creation on Earth. In Hindu mythology, the Sun God is worshipped as the source of all energy.

Devotees seek blessings for the health and well-being of their families. Every year, millions of people, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal, celebrate this festival, which generally falls six days after Diwali. Homes are cleaned and dedicated spaces are set up for Chhath Puja rituals.

Devotees observe rigorous fasts, perform sacred baths and conduct rituals over four days, offering prayers and Sandhya Arghya at sunset. This is followed by Usha Arghya the next morning before sunrise, which marks the conclusion of the festival. Devotees stand waist-deep in water, performing rituals with devotion, singing folk songs and offering fruits, sweets and diyas. After Usha Arghya, 'prasad 'such as sweets, 'thekua', and other fruits are distributed among friends, family and the community.

Chhath Puja 2025 celebrations will end with Usha Arghya on the Parana Day on Oct. 28. Ahead of sunset today, millions of devotees will pray to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya from different parts of India and abroad, seeking their blessings.