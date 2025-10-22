Chhath Puja 2025 Dates: Check Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya And Usha Arghya Puja Timings

Chhath Puja 2025 will be celebrated from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28. This four-day Hindu festival is dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe a strict fast during the Chhath festival seeking blessings for health, prosperity, well-being and protection of the family.

Chhath Puja is one of the most difficult and spiritually significant festivals in North India. Celebrated with immense devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal, it involves strict rituals like fasting without even consuming water, holy bathing and offering prayers to the setting and rising sun at the nearest water bodies.

The rituals begin with Nahay Khay, which marks the first day of the Chhath festivities. This is followed by Kharna. On this day, a sweet dish is made with jaggery, rice and milk. The kheer (rice pudding) is offered to the deities by the devotees who observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset. Then the prasad is distributed among the family members and friends.

On the third day, devotees visit their nearest water bodies to offer prayers to the setting sun, known as Sandhya Arghya. From around 3 p.m., devotees begin gathering at rivers, ponds, lakes and local water bodies. As the sun begins to set, devotees stand in the water and offer prayers to the setting sun with water and other offerings, including fruits.

A similar ritual is followed on the final day of Chhath Puja, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun, known as Usha Arghya. They wake up in the middle of the night to prepare for their journey to the water bodies. Carrying traditional baskets filled with offerings like fruits, thekua and sugarcane, they reach the ghats before dawn.

Chhath Puja is also called Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath in different regions.