Chetan Bhagat Announces New Book But Netizens Say 'Throw Your Pen Away'
While Bhagat described the novel as one of his best works, the audience shared mixed feelings about the announcement. Many appeared unimpressed by the narrative.
Author Chetan Bhagat has announced the release of his latest book, '12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story'. This is his first book based on a love story in over a decade, following the earlier novels, '2 States' and 'Half Girlfriend', the author said in a X post on Monday.
The novel explores the complicated relationship between two very different individuals. "He's 33, Punjabi, and divorced. She's 21, Jain, and has never been in a relationship. They come from different worlds and shouldn't work together, but they can't stay apart," publisher HarperCollins India shared the details on its X account.
Heâs 33. Sheâs 21.
Heâs divorced. Sheâs never had a boyfriend.
Heâs Punjabi. Sheâs Jain.
They shouldnât workâ¦ but they canât stay apart.
Welcome to @chetan_bhagatâs blockbuster new love story. 12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story is a powerful, unputdownable tale of love, lust,â¦ pic.twitter.com/sQhI3EqUpR
"12 Years: my messed-up love story is extremely close to my heart and it is one of my best," Bhagat described the novel. He said it's close to his heart and blends humour and emotion.
"At its core, it tries to answer the question a lot of the new generation faces these days: How do you know someone is 'the one'," Bhagat's post read.
After more than 10 years, I have finally come up with a love story, following 2 States and Half Girlfriend.
12 Years: my messed-up love story is extremely close to my heart and it is one of my best, if not the best book I have written so far. It is funny, emotional,
"Yeah, it sounds like a messed-up story. He should give up writing at this point," read a comment on HarperCollins' post.
Yeah sounds like a messed up story. He should give up writing at this point— Scientifically Correct â (@AadeshSpeaking) September 2, 2025
Other comments echoed similar sentiments. "He's ancient. She's barely legal. He couldn't get along with a woman his own age. She got preyed on. This shouldn't have been written... but money speaks," a user said.
"Kuch bhi greenlight ho raha aajkal (anything is getting published these days)," another user added.
Itâs 2025 and Chetan Bhagat still finds publishers to print his extend SMS threads on paper.— Subtle Bihari Vajpayee (@Arnav__Thakker) September 2, 2025
How wonderful. https://t.co/HyNeICC403
"Congratulations. These days, your books feel more like Bollywood scripts than the love stories you once wrote. Wouldn't be surprised if, in a few days, we see you on set with Arjun Kapoor shooting the adaptation," another commented.
However, there were many positive reactions as well. "Loved your previous works! I’m sure this will be great too. Will be pre-ordering it," a user commented.
Massive congratulations! A new love story after this long is fantastic news. The search for 'the one' is a very relatable struggle and feels incredibly familiar in today's dating world.— Sumit Kalaria (@Sumit_4ever) September 1, 2025
Bhagat's new novel will be released on Oct. 1, 2025. It is now available for pre-order on the e-commerce platform Amazon.