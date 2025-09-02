Chetan Bhagat Announces New Book But Netizens Say 'Throw Your Pen Away'

Author Chetan Bhagat has announced the release of his latest book, '12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story'. This is his first book based on a love story in over a decade, following the earlier novels, '2 States' and 'Half Girlfriend', the author said in a X post on Monday.

The novel explores the complicated relationship between two very different individuals. "He's 33, Punjabi, and divorced. She's 21, Jain, and has never been in a relationship. They come from different worlds and shouldn't work together, but they can't stay apart," publisher HarperCollins India shared the details on its X account.