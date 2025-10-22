Chennai Reels Under Heavy Rainfall: Schools Shut, IMD Issues Red Alert For Tamil Nadu Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu this week. This comes as a well-marked low-pressure area, which formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal early Tuesday, is expected to bring widespread and intense rain, especially along coastal Tamil Nadu.

The weather agency has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala for Oct. 22. Due to the heavy rain warning, all schools in Chennai will remain closed on Wednesday. The announcement was made by Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade.

Schools and colleges will also remain closed in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Ranipet on Wednesday. In Thoothukudi, only schools will remain shut. The administrations of Puducherry and Karaikal have also announced that schools and colleges will be closed on Wednesday due to the heavy rainfall alert by the IMD.