Chennai Reels Under Heavy Rainfall: Schools Shut, IMD Issues Red Alert For Tamil Nadu Districts
The weather agency has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala for Oct. 22.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu this week. This comes as a well-marked low-pressure area, which formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal early Tuesday, is expected to bring widespread and intense rain, especially along coastal Tamil Nadu.
The weather agency has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala for Oct. 22. Due to the heavy rain warning, all schools in Chennai will remain closed on Wednesday. The announcement was made by Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade.
Schools and colleges will also remain closed in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Ranipet on Wednesday. In Thoothukudi, only schools will remain shut. The administrations of Puducherry and Karaikal have also announced that schools and colleges will be closed on Wednesday due to the heavy rainfall alert by the IMD.
ALSO READ
Chennai Weather: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next Few Hours, Moderate Rain Likely — Check Forecast
Chennai Weather Forecast
The weather forecaster issued an orange alert for Chennai on Wednesday, warning of very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. This is likely to disrupt normal life, including causing waterlogging, slippery roads and potential traffic congestion, the IMD said.
Chennai authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel, while emergency teams are prepared to mitigate any impact of the adverse weather.
According to the weather agency, Chennai is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday, following which light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning will likely continue for the remaining week.
Meanwhile, the IMD issued a red alert for districts such as Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, among others for Wednesday.
Weather In Southern States
South Peninsular India is set to receive widespread rainfall over the coming days. Heavy rain is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka till Oct. 24. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema will see similar conditions till Oct. 27.
North Interior Karnataka may receive rainfall on Oct. 23 and 24, while Telangana can expect showers from Oct. 23 to 25, as per the IMD’s latest bulletin issued on Wednesday morning.
Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm or more) is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and the Mahe region on Oct. 22. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely across the region for the next five days.