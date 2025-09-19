Lost Creator Damon Lindelof Threatens To Cut Ties With Disney Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Lindelof, who said he has known Kimmel for more than two decades, described the presenter as “honest,” “generous” and “kind,” adding that he is a patriot who “loves his country.” According to Business Insider, Lindelof’s association with ABC stretches back to 2004, when Lost debuted on the network the year after Jimmy Kimmel Live! first aired.



Lindelof is among the most prominent figures to threaten a Disney boycott over the suspension. Business Insider reports that actors Ben Stiller and Jean Smart, along with politicians including former US President Barack Obama, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have all criticised ABC’s decision as “corrupt” and concerning.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump celebrated the suspension. On Truth Social, he posted, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.”



The controversy continues to divide opinion across the political spectrum, with Kimmel’s supporters pressing for his return to the air and critics saying that the network’s action was justified.