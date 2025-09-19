Lost Creator Damon Lindelof Threatens To Cut Ties With Disney Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension
Damon Lindelof has warned he will not work with Disney unless ABC lifts Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, calling the move “shocking” and “infuriating.”
Damon Lindelof, the Emmy-winning co-creator of the acclaimed drama Lost, has said he will not work with Disney if ABC refuses to reinstate talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel.
In an Instagram post on Sept. 18, Lindelof said he was “shocked, saddened and infuriated” by Kimmel’s suspension and looked forward to it being lifted soon. He added that if the ban stays in place, he “can’t in good conscience work for the company that imposed it,” and reminded followers to “know the difference between hate speech and a joke.”
Here's the Instagram post:
According to Business Insider, ABC, which is owned by Disney, said on Sept. 17 that it had taken Kimmel off air indefinitely. The move followed a remark by the comedian about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10.
On the Sept. 15 broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
Kimmel had earlier expressed condolences to Kirk’s family on social media, but his on-air comment drew criticism from Brendan Carr, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Communications Commission. Carr publicly urged ABC and Disney to “take action, frankly, on Kimmel,” Business Insider reported.
Lindelof, who said he has known Kimmel for more than two decades, described the presenter as “honest,” “generous” and “kind,” adding that he is a patriot who “loves his country.” According to Business Insider, Lindelof’s association with ABC stretches back to 2004, when Lost debuted on the network the year after Jimmy Kimmel Live! first aired.
Lindelof is among the most prominent figures to threaten a Disney boycott over the suspension. Business Insider reports that actors Ben Stiller and Jean Smart, along with politicians including former US President Barack Obama, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have all criticised ABC’s decision as “corrupt” and concerning.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump celebrated the suspension. On Truth Social, he posted, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.”
The controversy continues to divide opinion across the political spectrum, with Kimmel’s supporters pressing for his return to the air and critics saying that the network’s action was justified.