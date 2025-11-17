‘Charge An Additional Rs 5,000’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts To Video Alleging Airport Wheelchair Misuse

A video circulating on X alleging misuse of airport wheelchair assistance on India-US routes has drawn a sharp response from Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw who called for imposing a hefty fee for the service which is currently provided free.

The original content, posted by a user on the platform, shows a lengthy queue of passengers seated in wheelchairs while airport staff guide them through the terminal. The caption, written in Chinese, translates to, “The departure lounge for flights between the US and India is filled with Indian passengers in wheelchairs. Because disabled travellers receive priority boarding and full assistance throughout the journey, some routes now see up to 80% of passengers classified as ‘disabled.’”