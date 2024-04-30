Chaat But Not Street Food: Pani Puri, Sev Puri, Dahi Puri Prices At Mumbai Airport Leave Netizens Perplexed

The photo shared by Mukherjee on X, formerly Twitter, showcased a menu listing pani puri, sev puri and dahi puri, all priced at a staggering Rs 333 each.

Mukherjee wrote, "Real estate is expensive for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport - but I didn’t know THIS expensive." [sic]

While some high-end eateries might offer the dish for over Rs 100, these popular chaat items don't cost more than Rs 30-40 at local food stalls.