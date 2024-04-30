Chaat But Not Street Food: Pani Puri, Sev Puri, Dahi Puri Prices At Mumbai Airport Leave Netizens Perplexed

NDTV ProfitTrendingChaat But Not Street Food: Pani Puri, Sev Puri, Dahi Puri Prices At Mumbai Airport Leave Netizens Perplexed
Sugar Cosmetics COO's post resonated with many social media users, who shared their sentiments at the exorbitant cost of food at airports, particularly popular dishes.

30 Apr 2024, 11:09 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pani Puri is being sold for Rs 333 at Mumbai airport. Image source: X/@kaushikmkj</p></div>
Pani Puri is being sold for Rs 333 at Mumbai airport. Image source: X/@kaushikmkj

Sugar Cosmetics COO Kaushik Mukherjee took to social media to express his disbelief at the Rs 333 price tag for a plate of pani puri at Mumbai airport.

The photo shared by Mukherjee on X, formerly Twitter, showcased a menu listing pani puri, sev puri and dahi puri, all priced at a staggering Rs 333 each.

Mukherjee wrote, "Real estate is expensive for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport - but I didn’t know THIS expensive." [sic]

While some high-end eateries might offer the dish for over Rs 100, these popular chaat items don't cost more than Rs 30-40 at local food stalls.

Mukherjee's post resonated with many social media users, who shared their sentiments at the exorbitant cost of food at airports, particularly popular dishes. Many pointed out that the 'chaat' is from the hugely popular Elco market eatery at Bandra, where it sells for a premium too.

Some netizens shared prices of other food items which were also "overpriced" as compared to the rates they usually buy it for.

Some just made a joke out of the whole situation. Here are some tweets:

Running a restaurant at an airport is expensive. Rents tend to be much higher than on the outside, and there are additional costs associated with security, staffing etc.

Once a passenger is past security, they don't have many other options for food. This gives restaurants some leeway to hike their prices. Unlike city centers with a wide variety of restaurants, airports often have a limited number of outlets, which can reduce competition and drive prices up.

