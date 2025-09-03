CEO Caught On Camera Throwing Flower Pot At Employee, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Turkiye Today quotes Jankovic as saying, “I obtained a medical report of the assault. The process is in court. I want to make it clear that I will continue on my own path after this process.”

Alkan has given a different account of the incident. As per Turkiye Today, he claims he threw a flower branch and added that the argument was an internal matter of the company.

“Thankfully, he was not harmed. I also submitted the office security camera footage showing the incident, including before and after, to the authorities," he was quoted as saying in Turkiye Today.

Alkan has received criticism on social media for claiming that what he threw was not a pot, but a flower branch.

Jankovic’s comments to the media also brought up claims of bullying in the workplace. “None of the extra hours I worked over four years were compensated to me or my colleagues. Just recently, a raise that was promised to me was cancelled,” he alleged.

According to Turkiye Today, Jankovic intends to share more information about the incident, promising to unveil "bigger news" in an upcoming video on his YouTube channel.

After Jankovic lodged an official complaint, authorities are set to examine testimonies from both sides, along with the video evidence. It will be followed by the prosecutor’s office beginning a formal investigation, as per Turkiye Today.