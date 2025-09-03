CEO Caught On Camera Throwing Flower Pot At Employee, Viral Video Sparks Outrage
The victim has initiated legal proceedings against the owner of the tech news outlet.
The founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of a leading Turkish technology news outlet was caught on camera throwing a flower pot at an employee during an office argument. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.
The video of the shocking incident has quickly gone viral on social media, leading to public responses from both individuals involved.
As per Turkiye Today, the footage shows Hakki Alkan, the owner of tech news company ShiftDelete, throwing a flower pot at his employee, Samet Jankovic.
Responding to the incident, Jankovic posted on X, “You'll pay for this. If you delete those camera recordings, you're not a man. I know you're synced to your phone 24/7.”
Here's the video of the incident:
Shiftdeleteâin sahibi HakkÄ± Alkan Ã§alÄ±ÅanÄ± Samet Jankovicâe saksÄ± fÄ±rlatÄ±p kÃ¼fÃ¼r ediyor.— Ersin EroÄlu (@ersineroglu_) August 30, 2025
Alkan âÃ§iÃ§ek dalÄ±â fÄ±rlattÄ±ÄÄ±nÄ± sÃ¶ylemiÅ ve Jankovicâin yaralanmadÄ±ÄÄ±nÄ± sÃ¶ylemiÅti.
GÃ¶rÃ¼ntÃ¼ler Ã§Ä±ktÄ±. FÄ±rlattÄ±ÄÄ± âÃ§iÃ§ek dalÄ±â deÄil, Jankovic yaralanmÄ±Å.
pic.twitter.com/o91rQbpv8M
Turkiye Today quotes Jankovic as saying, “I obtained a medical report of the assault. The process is in court. I want to make it clear that I will continue on my own path after this process.”
Alkan has given a different account of the incident. As per Turkiye Today, he claims he threw a flower branch and added that the argument was an internal matter of the company.
“Thankfully, he was not harmed. I also submitted the office security camera footage showing the incident, including before and after, to the authorities," he was quoted as saying in Turkiye Today.
Alkan has received criticism on social media for claiming that what he threw was not a pot, but a flower branch.
Jankovic’s comments to the media also brought up claims of bullying in the workplace. “None of the extra hours I worked over four years were compensated to me or my colleagues. Just recently, a raise that was promised to me was cancelled,” he alleged.
According to Turkiye Today, Jankovic intends to share more information about the incident, promising to unveil "bigger news" in an upcoming video on his YouTube channel.
After Jankovic lodged an official complaint, authorities are set to examine testimonies from both sides, along with the video evidence. It will be followed by the prosecutor’s office beginning a formal investigation, as per Turkiye Today.