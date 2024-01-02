CBSE Pre-Exam Psychological Counselling Begins; Here Are The Facilities Available

The following counselling facilities have been announced by the CBSE:

1. IVRS: Free-of-cost IVRS facility will be made available 24x7 for students and parents on the board’s toll-free number 1800-11-8004. Through this, information and suggestions about preparation for examinations, time and stress management, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), and important contact details of CBSE offices, can be accessed in Hindi and English.

2. Podcasts: There will also be bilingual podcasts on the same subjects, which can be accessed on the CBSE official website, www.cbse.gov.in

3. Tele-counselling: Tele-counselling is a voluntary and free-of-cost service, which will be available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

This year, a total of 65 principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools and psychologists are providing this facility. Out of these, 52 are from India, while 13 counsellors are from Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat) and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah).