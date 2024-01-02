NDTV ProfitTrendingCBSE Pre-Exam Psychological Counselling Begins; Here Are The Facilities Available
ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Pre-Exam Psychological Counselling Begins; Here Are The Facilities Available

The board exam schedule has also been announced. While practical exams will begin on January 1, theory papers are slated to commence from February 15, 2024.

02 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Canva</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Canva

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started psychological counselling facility for students and parents from January 1.

Since 1998, the CBSE Board has been continuously providing psychological counselling in two phases, before the examination and after the result, to ensure students of Class X and XII of CBSE-affiliated schools remain stress-free, a press release issued by the board said.

CBSE Counselling Facilities In 2024

The following counselling facilities have been announced by the CBSE:

1. IVRS: Free-of-cost IVRS facility will be made available 24x7 for students and parents on the board’s toll-free number 1800-11-8004. Through this, information and suggestions about preparation for examinations, time and stress management, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), and important contact details of CBSE offices, can be accessed in Hindi and English.

2. Podcasts: There will also be bilingual podcasts on the same subjects, which can be accessed on the CBSE official website, www.cbse.gov.in

3. Tele-counselling: Tele-counselling is a voluntary and free-of-cost service, which will be available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

This year, a total of 65 principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools and psychologists are providing this facility. Out of these, 52 are from India, while 13 counsellors are from Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat) and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah).

ALSO READ

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration Begins Today; Check Dates, Fees, Link

Opinion
CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration Begins Today; Check Dates, Fees, Link
Read More

CBSE Exam Dates

The board exam schedule has also been announced. While practical exams will begin on January 1, theory papers are slated to commence from February 15, 2024.

Class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and Class 12 exams on April 2.

ALSO READ

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Timetable For CBSE Class 10, 12 Released; Download Here

Opinion
CBSE Board Exam 2024: Timetable For CBSE Class 10, 12 Released; Download Here
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT