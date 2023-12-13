CBSE Board Exam 2024: Timetable For CBSE Class 10, 12 Released; Download Here
Get the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam timetable for 2024. Find the full date sheet and important exam dates here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15.
The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams on April 2.
The CBSE Board has taken care of the following:
Sufficient gap have been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes.
Competitive exams including JEE have been taken care of while preparing date sheet for Class 12.
The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject exams fall on the same date.
The time of the start of the examination will be at 10.30 am (IST).
Date-sheet is issued much in advance so that students prepare well for the exams.
CBSE Class 10 Exams
On February 15, exams for five subjects are scheduled - Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa.
The dates for important exams are:
February 21: Hindi
February 26: English
March 2: Science
March 7: Social Science
March 11: Mathematics
For full date sheet, check CBSE Class 10 Exams date sheet
CBSE Class 12 Exams
Similarly, on the first day of Class 12 exams, four subjects are scheduled. They are --Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital market operation and Physical activity trainer.
The dates for important exams are:
February 19: Hindi
February 22: English
February 29: Geography
March 9: Mathematics
March 12: Physical Education
March 13: Home Science
March 15: Psychology
March 18: Economics
March 22: Political Science
March 28: History
March 30: Sanskrit Core
April 1: Sociology
April 2: Computer Science, IT, Informatics Practices
For full date sheet, check CBSE Class 12 Exams date sheet