Caught On Camera: Zubeen Garg’s Fan Jumps Into Brahmaputra Chanting ‘Joi Zubeen Da'
A tragic incident unfolded in Assam, where a man jumped into the Brahmaputra River from the Saraighat Bridge following the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg. In the now-viral video, the youth is seen sitting on the edge of the bridge. Before jumping, he tore his shirt and shouted, “Joi Zubeen Da.”
Sources told NDTV that the man did not die in the incident. He was later found unconscious on the riverbank. Following the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation to trace him.
Zubeen was a beloved figure in Assam. His sudden demise has led to widespread grief in Assam and elsewhere, as millions of fans paid their tributes.
Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Assam’s Majuli district, where an 18-year-old boy allegedly attempted suicide following the news of Zubeen's death. The teen, a resident of Mudoibil Chariali, reportedly consumed phenyl. Locals immediately rushed him to Garmur District Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment.
According to reports, at least two people have died of heart attacks after hearing the news of Garg’s sudden demise.
The singer died in Singapore on Sept. 19. He was there to perform at the North East India Festival. His last rites were conducted with full state honours in Kamrup district near Guwahati on Tuesday.
Initial reports claimed that he died during a scuba diving mishap. However, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, later clarified that he suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, dismissing the rumours of a scuba diving-related incident.
Garima stated that Zubeen was accompanied by his drummer, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and manager Siddhartha Sharma. During his first swim, he wore a life jacket. After returning to shore, he went for a second swim. He suffered a seizure in the water and was declared dead at Singapore General Hospital.