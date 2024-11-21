Chennai Real Estate Firm Casagrand Rewards 1,000 Employees With Fully Paid Trip To Spain
The employees, who have won the vacation, come from different business divisions of Casagrand.
Chennai-based real estate firm Casagrand has arranged a week-long, all-expenses-paid trip for 1,000 employees in a grand gesture to appreciate their contribution. During this dream vacation, employees of the company will spend a week in the beautiful Spanish city of Barcelona.
The holiday trip is a part of Casagrand’s "profit-share bonanza" programme, which is designed to honour the contributions of the employees in achieving the financial targets in the previous year. The annual initiative celebrates the efforts of employees across all verticals, according to an official release.
The employees, who have won the vacation, come from different business divisions of Casagrand. The foreign tour covers employees across different levels, from executives to senior leadership positions. The trip has been arranged to acknowledge the dedication, commitment and teamwork of the employees who have been a key part of the company’s financial success.
“This programme is to acknowledge the dedication, commitment and collaborative spirit of the people who have been instrumental in achieving the company's last financial year's sales target,” according to a statement from the company.
The trip will involve employees from offices of Casagrand across India and Dubai, where the company has “thoughtfully” arranged every part of the vacation – from flights and accommodation to the itinerary.
The Spain trip will take employees to iconic locations of Barcelona, including Sagrada Familia, Park Güell and Montjuic Castle.
“Every detail, from flights and luxury accommodations to guided tours, gourmet dining, and immersive cultural experiences, has been thoughtfully arranged and funded by Casagrand,” said the company in the release.
“Bringing together employees from offices across India and Dubai, the trip invites them to experience Spain’s rich culture, historic landmarks, and scenic landscapes,” it added.
The real estate company said that the “profit-share bonanza” initiative is created to make its employees valued and celebrated at their workplace.
“This approach demonstrates a genuine investment in its people’s personal and professional growth,” the realty firm added.
This initiative of Casagrand has been functional since 2013, with the company first taking 50 of its employees to Sri Lanka for a trip. Since then, employees of the company have visited Thailand, Dubai, Malaysia, London and Abu Dhabi. They also visited Switzerland in 2022 and Australia in 2023.