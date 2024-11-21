Chennai Real Estate Firm Casagrand Rewards 1,000 Employees With Fully Paid Trip To Spain

Chennai-based real estate firm Casagrand has arranged a week-long, all-expenses-paid trip for 1,000 employees in a grand gesture to appreciate their contribution. During this dream vacation, employees of the company will spend a week in the beautiful Spanish city of Barcelona.

The holiday trip is a part of Casagrand’s "profit-share bonanza" programme, which is designed to honour the contributions of the employees in achieving the financial targets in the previous year. The annual initiative celebrates the efforts of employees across all verticals, according to an official release.