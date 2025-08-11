Carbon Butter: Bill Gates Backed Start-up Whips Up Storm On Internet; 'God Knows What...'

A Bill Gates-backed company in the US state of Illinois is producing butter made entirely from carbon. The startup, Savor, creates butter without using animals, plants, or oils, offering a sustainable alternative that mimics the taste, smell, and texture of the traditional dairy spread.

The company said the process eliminated the need for farmland, fertilisers, and the greenhouse gas emissions typically associated with dairy butter production.

"So you're using this gas right now to cook your food and we're proposing that we would like to first make your food with— with that gas," Kathleen Alexander, co-founder and CEO of Savor, told CBS News.

Bill Gates, in a blog post last year, called lab-made fats and oils "strange at first" but said their potential to cut the world’s carbon footprint is "immense."

Savor believes its product could help reshape the future of sustainable food.

The news of a company making butter from carbon has stirred an uproar online.

A user on social media platform X wrote, "Disgusting. They are combining hydrogen, carbon and oxygen to create fat molecules then manipulate that to taste like butter. Why do this when we already have butter?"