Cancel Netflix Membership Trends On X As Elon Musk Joins OTT Giant Boycott— Here's Why
Elon Musk has joined a social media trend of Netflix cancellations over transgender content in a children’s show.
Netflix is facing renewed backlash online as many users, along with Elon Musk, began cancelling their subscriptions in protest against the streaming giant’s animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park. The controversy centres on the show’s portrayal of transgender themes in a programme aimed at children, which, reports say, is inappropriate for its young audience.
The situation escalated after Hamish Steele, the show's creator, allegedly used foul language and called late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk a "Nazi" in a post. This remark outraged a lot of people.
Musk joined the trend by quote-tweeting a post on X (formerly Twitter), which criticised Netflix for airing Steele’s show. It also accused Netflix of promoting "pro-trans content" to youngsters.
The user wrote, "Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids, you will never get a dime of my money."
Musk responded by just writing, "Same," which probably meant that he too had cancelled his subscription.
In another post on X, Musk criticised the series, writing, "This is not ok."
Screenshots of Hamish Steele’s earlier posts quickly circulated online, amplifying the backlash.
You will never guess who the creator of this show isâ¦ a he/they lgbtq bluesky fan who mocked Charlieâs m*rder and called him a nazi— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025
Is anyone surprised?? https://t.co/Ei3zEwseoJ pic.twitter.com/fZi7j3Lbwk
The trend has since caught on, with many users sharing their Netflix membership cancellation screenshots.
ð¨ BREAKING: Netflix is seeing massive subscription cancellations right now as @elonmusk joins boycott over woke content. pic.twitter.com/X8u3Y90DhQ— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 30, 2025
One user wrote, “Enough is enough. Show me yours and I'll follow you back and encourage my friends to. Bye Netflix,” hinting at the fact that they cancelled their Netflix membership and are urging others also to do the same.
Enough is enough. Show me yours and I'll follow you back and encourage my friends to.— Ash Farms (@AshFarms) September 30, 2025
Bye Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kuQe47UNoj
Another user highlighted their disapproval by sharing a cancellation screenshot with the note, “Had enough of your woke propaganda.”
One more user captioned their post, “Done with Wokeflix,” a play on the platform’s name, indicating they were leaving Netflix due to what they see as “woke” programming.
“It was finally too much. @netflix doesn't need my money if they're going to play this game,” read one of the posts.
It was finally too much. @netflix doesn't need my money if they're going to play this game. pic.twitter.com/zzAr1ajeHv— Jonathan Bainbridgeð¥ (@bainbridger1984) October 1, 2025
On Facebook, conservative activist Ryan Fournier echoed this sentiment, writing, “Elon Musk says he’s done with Netflix—cancelling his account after finding out they’re pushing pro-transgender ideology on kids. Good. More people need to take a stand against this garbage being forced onto our children.”