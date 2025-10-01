Cancel Netflix Membership Trends On X As Elon Musk Joins OTT Giant Boycott— Here's Why

Netflix is facing renewed backlash online as many users, along with Elon Musk, began cancelling their subscriptions in protest against the streaming giant’s animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park. The controversy centres on the show’s portrayal of transgender themes in a programme aimed at children, which, reports say, is inappropriate for its young audience.

The situation escalated after Hamish Steele, the show's creator, allegedly used foul language and called late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk a "Nazi" in a post. This remark outraged a lot of people.

Musk joined the trend by quote-tweeting a post on X (formerly Twitter), which criticised Netflix for airing Steele’s show. It also accused Netflix of promoting "pro-trans content" to youngsters.

The user wrote, "Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids, you will never get a dime of my money."

Musk responded by just writing, "Same," which probably meant that he too had cancelled his subscription.