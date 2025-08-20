Cambridge Dictionary New Words: Here's What 'Delulu', 'Tradwife', 'Skibidi' Mean And How To Use Them
A playful take on the word 'delusional,' delulu originally referred to obsessive K-pop fans but now broadly describes anyone 'believing things that are not real or true.'
If Gen Z lingo such as ‘delulu’, 'skibidi,' and 'tradwife' leave you flustered, don't worry. The Cambridge English Dictionary has made things easier by adding it to the online dictionary. In total, 6,000 new words have been added to the dictionary.
For those less familiar with Gen Z culture, these terms might sound like gibberish. But with the dictionary now providing context and explanations, you won’t feel completely lost in a Gen Z crowd.
What Do These Words Mean?
Skibidi - The word means 'cool', 'bad' or just nothing. Eg – That woman is so pretty (replace pretty with skibidi).
Skibidi was coined by Skibidi Toilet, a nonsensical animated YouTube series featuring human heads emerging from toilets.
Delulu - This is easy. The fun version of the word 'delusional'. Remember when Virat Kohli reacted to the viral phrase 'My delulu is the only solulu'? It was first used by the K-pop fan community in 2014. Eg - Your workmates can call you delulu.
lmaooo virat kohli canât believe the word delulu exists pic.twitter.com/5mMAsLOFxC— Synec-desi New York (@MrNarci) November 7, 2023
Tradwife - Short for 'traditional wife', this term describes influencers who promote traditional gender roles in marriage. Eg - Tradwives are the queen of their realms.
Other additions include 'broligarchy', a mashup of 'bro' and 'oligarchy', and 'snackable', now used to describe online content consumed in short bursts.
How Language is Evolving
The dictionary’s lexical programme manager, Colin McIntosh, emphasised the importance of observing language evolution. "It’s not every day you get to see words like skibidi and delulu make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary," he said.
"We only add words where we think they'll have staying power. Internet culture is changing the English language, and the effect is fascinating to capture."
Pre-existing phrases are also evolving. Words like 'red flag' and 'green flag' are increasingly used to describe undesirable or desirable qualities in relationships rather than their literal meanings.
The Digital Influence on English
The new additions highlight the profound impact of social media and Internet culture in modern English. As platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram continue to shape online communication, dictionaries are evolving to reflect how people speak and interact in a digital-first world.