Cambridge Dictionary New Words: Here's What 'Delulu', 'Tradwife', 'Skibidi' Mean And How To Use Them

If Gen Z lingo such as ‘delulu’, 'skibidi,' and 'tradwife' leave you flustered, don't worry. The Cambridge English Dictionary has made things easier by adding it to the online dictionary. In total, 6,000 new words have been added to the dictionary.

For those less familiar with Gen Z culture, these terms might sound like gibberish. But with the dictionary now providing context and explanations, you won’t feel completely lost in a Gen Z crowd.