Buy Rs 100 Share, Enjoy Rs 3,000 Taj Buffet: CA Recalls 'Real Value Investing'

A chartered accountant’s recent post on X has gone viral for its tongue-in-cheek take on what he describes as "real value investing."

In the post, Dhanesh Gianani reminisced about the days when investing in company shares also meant enjoying lavish perks at annual general meetings (AGMs).

Gianani recalled how years ago, buying just one share of Indian Hotels for about Rs 100 was enough to secure entry to the company’s AGM at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The real payoff, he wrote, was not the share itself, but the complimentary lunch buffet worth nearly Rs 3,000 at the luxury hotel that came with it.

"Missing the golden days where I used to buy 1 share of Indian Hotels worth Rs 100, attend the annual AGM at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, eat free lunch buffet worth Rs 3,000," the CA wrote on X.

Calling it "Real value investing," he underlined how the perks often outweighed the investment.

The benefits didn’t end with food. Gianani noted that shareholders were also given Taj "stay and food coupons".

He also pointed to the shareholders' meeting of Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd., where investors were treated to a free one-night stay at ITC Jodhpur, complete with meals.

"One night stay in ITC Jodhpur + meals included for all shareholders, absolutely FREE of cost in 2020," read his post.