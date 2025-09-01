Refused CEO Post, Ex-Applebee's President Buys Restaurant Chain, Fires Former Boss

A business leader who claims she was overlooked for the top job at Applebee’s has said that years later, she ended up buying the chain, and even dismissing the person who rejected her.

Julia Stewart, now chief executive officer of DineEquity Inc., spoke about the turn of events during an April 2025 appearance on the Matthews Mentality Podcast. As reported by People, Stewart said that she was once president of Applebee’s and was told by the company’s chair and CEO that she could earn the promotion to the top post if she turned the business around.

According to Stewart, she threw herself into the challenge. “So, I went out and pretty much started with a new team, the best that I could possibly find,” she said on the podcast.

Within three years, she claimed to have revived the company’s fortunes. “Stock has doubled. Life is good. Everything is going very well. I couldn't be more proud of the team. And I said, ‘So I'm thinking it's about time to be the CEO’,” she recalled.

Instead, Stewart was met with an unexpected rejection, as per the People report. “And he says, ‘No,’…No, not ever,’” she said. When she asked for an explanation, she said she was told he “[didn't] have to have an answer.”