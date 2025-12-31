Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve 2026 Live Streaming: Watch Dubai’s Fireworks Online, Start Time, And Links
Dubai is set to welcome 2026 with a dazzling display as the Burj Khalifa illuminates the night sky on New Year's Eve.
As 2025 comes to a close, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is gearing up for one of the world’s most-watched New Year celebrations. On New Year’s Eve, the tower will host an extraordinary show combining fireworks, LED imagery and lasers, captivating hundreds of thousands in the city and millions online. Behind the scenes, almost ten months of preparation have gone into orchestrating the display.
Those unable to be in Dubai for the celebrations won’t miss out. The Burj Khalifa’s New Year’s Eve fireworks will be shown live on the official Emaar New Year’s Eve website from 8:30 p.m. IST, with a simultaneous YouTube broadcast. While tickets for the best vantage points have already been sold out, audiences worldwide can still join in the festivities online.
Although the Burj Khalifa takes centre stage, festivities will light up the entire UAE. Dubai alone will host over 45 fireworks displays across more than 36 locations, featuring iconic landmarks such as the Dubai Frame and Atlantis The Palm.
These events have been organised under the guidance of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) to guarantee safety and efficient crowd management.
Abu Dhabi is set to dazzle with a 50-minute fireworks and drone spectacle designed to set new standards, while Ras Al Khaimah aims to surpass its own Guinness World Records with an ambitious combination of drones and pyrotechnics. Across the Emirates, these celebrations reflect the UAE’s commitment to delivering unforgettable New Year experiences.
Beyond fireworks, the Burj Khalifa show will feature an impressive water spectacle, with some 22,000 gallons of water choreographed alongside dazzling lights, sound and pyrotechnic effects.
With over 6,600 lights, 127 strobe arrays and 6,700 fog nozzles, the setup promises a visually striking display. The fusion of pyrotechnics, water effects, music and technology will create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere across Downtown Dubai.
As Dubai and the wider UAE gear up to welcome 2026, anticipation is mounting for the Burj Khalifa fireworks and nationwide festivities. The New Year’s Eve celebrations are set to deliver a memorable night, brimming with creativity, colour and international spirit.