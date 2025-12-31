Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve 2026 Live Streaming: Watch Dubai’s Fireworks Online, Start Time, And Links

Although the Burj Khalifa takes centre stage, festivities will light up the entire UAE. Dubai alone will host over 45 fireworks displays across more than 36 locations, featuring iconic landmarks such as the Dubai Frame and Atlantis The Palm.

These events have been organised under the guidance of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) to guarantee safety and efficient crowd management.

Abu Dhabi is set to dazzle with a 50-minute fireworks and drone spectacle designed to set new standards, while Ras Al Khaimah aims to surpass its own Guinness World Records with an ambitious combination of drones and pyrotechnics. Across the Emirates, these celebrations reflect the UAE’s commitment to delivering unforgettable New Year experiences.

Beyond fireworks, the Burj Khalifa show will feature an impressive water spectacle, with some 22,000 gallons of water choreographed alongside dazzling lights, sound and pyrotechnic effects.

With over 6,600 lights, 127 strobe arrays and 6,700 fog nozzles, the setup promises a visually striking display. The fusion of pyrotechnics, water effects, music and technology will create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere across Downtown Dubai.

As Dubai and the wider UAE gear up to welcome 2026, anticipation is mounting for the Burj Khalifa fireworks and nationwide festivities. The New Year’s Eve celebrations are set to deliver a memorable night, brimming with creativity, colour and international spirit.