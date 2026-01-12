Bruno Fernandes Tags KSI, Bonnie Blue On X After Account Gets Hacked; Manchester United Issues Statement

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' account on X has been hacked after a set of bizarre posts were made using his profile, including a plea to get rid of INEOS, a key stakeholder of the club.

Overnight, the Man United captain's X account flooded with posts, one of which read, "Get rid of INEOS." Fernandes has made a series of other posts, which have now been deleted.

The post about INEOS is technically not there on the page anymore, but the account has still reposted a screenshot of the story.

Earlier, Fernandes had made a series of posts, tagging YouTubers such as KSI and Jake Paul. He had even tagged KSI with a racist slur.

Fernandes had also tagged OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue as well as the England Cricket Team. All of these posts have now been deleted at the time of writing.

Manchester United acknowledged that Bruno Fernandes' account has been hacked on X, urging fans not to interact with any of his posts or direct messages.