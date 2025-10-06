Box Office Day 4 Report: Kantara Rakes In Rs 223 Crore; Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari At Rs 30 Crore

Kantara Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection: Two major box office releases, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1, continue to maintain momentum in the first four days of their release. However, Rishab Shetty's Kantara has a clear edge in terms of collections and occupancy.

While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw steady growth with around Rs 30 crore in four days, Kantara remains a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 223 crore with very high occupancy in key cities, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.