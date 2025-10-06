Box Office Day 4 Report: Kantara Rakes In Rs 223 Crore; Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari At Rs 30 Crore
While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw a steady growth with around Rs 30 crore in four days, Kantara is a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 223 crore
Kantara Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection: Two major box office releases, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1, continue to maintain momentum in the first four days of their release. However, Rishab Shetty's Kantara has a clear edge in terms of collections and occupancy.
While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw steady growth with around Rs 30 crore in four days, Kantara remains a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 223 crore with very high occupancy in key cities, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari witnessed a steady run at the box office in its first four days. The film earned an estimated Rs 22.25 crore in India over the first three days. On its fourth day on Sunday, early estimates suggested a collection of around Rs 7.75 crore, Sacnilk reported.
The film saw a strong turnout of around 30-40% in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie blends romance and family drama. It is produced by Dharma Productions. The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (India Net, All Languages):
Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 9.25 crore
Day 2 (Friday): Rs 5.5 crore
Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 7.5 crore
Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 7.75 crore
Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection
Kantara: Chapter 1 continued its strong box office run with impressive numbers on day four. After earning an estimated Rs 162.25 crore in India over its first three days, the film added another Rs 61 crore on its fourth day across all languages, as per Sacnilk’s early estimates.
Kantara: Chapter 1 Hindi Version Collection
The Hindi version alone is estimated to have raked in around Rs 23 crore net on Day 4, the Sacnilk report added. This highlights the film's strong pan-India appeal in terms of box office performance.
Occupancy levels remained strong across key markets, with Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mumbai, among other cities, recording around 70-80% occupancy.
Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day Wise (India Net, All Languages):
Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 61.85 crore
Day 2 (Friday): Rs 45.4 crore
Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 55 crore
Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 61 crore
#KantaraChapter1 packs an excellent total in its *extended opening weekend*â¦ Except for Friday â a working day following the big holiday â the remaining three days, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, witnessed super growth.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2025
All eyes are now on the crucial Monday.#KantaraChapter1â¦ pic.twitter.com/K1UnCjzqbW
Starring Rishab Shetty as Berme, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 has been produced by Hombale Films.