BookMyShow Throwback 2025: Coldplay's Rs 649 Crore Impact, Re-Release Trend And Regional Cinema Boom

The cinema remained the "heart of India's cultural rhythm," but its pulse points diversified dramatically. While global heavy hitters like F1 The Movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning kept the turnstiles spinning, the undeniable breakout story was the powerful, pan-Indian ascent of regional cinema.

The report’s "Top Movies of 2025" list was a rich mosaic, featuring names like Kantara, Lokah, Siyaara, Coolie, Empuraan, and Sitaare Zameen Par, proving local narratives topped national level list.

Equally compelling was the wave of nostalgia. Iconic films didn't just re-screen, they became cherished "time capsules" that drew a staggering 58 lakh movie lovers back into theatres.

Re-releases of classics like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Interstellar powered this trend. Zooming in, Hyderabad clinched the crown as the undisputed re-release capital, while Bangalore cemented its quirky reputation for the second straight year, leading the nation with movie screenings between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.