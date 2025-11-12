'Did Excessive Workout': Actor Govinda After Getting Discharged From Mumbai Hospital
Bollywood actor Govinda was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 12, where he was rushed after he experienced disorientation and briefly lost consciousness the previous night.
The 61-year-old actor walked out of the CritiCare hospital and addressed the reporters waiting for him. Govinda said, "I'm good. I did an excessive workout and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good... Heavy exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better."
When asked about the treatment, the actor said, "It is going on. Doctors have given me medicine."
Govinda was rushed to the hospital by his legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal, who said the actor was feeling disoriented and lost consciousness at his residence.
"He felt disoriented at around 8:30 pm yesterday and became unconscious. The family then consulted the doctor, who prescribed him some medicine. But he still felt weakness. So we consulted the doctor again and on his advice, we took him to the hospital. He is now stable and resting. Doctors are monitoring him," Bindal told news agency PTI.
He also shared the health update about Govinda on Instagram.
"My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious (sic). I pray for his speedy recovery," he posted.
In October last year, Govinda was rushed to CritiCare hospital after his licensed revolver accidently went off. When asked, he answered the top of mind question of what exactly happened, "Voh giri aur chal padi," he chuckled.
The actor, known for films such as Hero No 1, Sajan Chale Sasural, Dulhe Raja and Partner and back in the spotlight, came out of the Criticare hospital in Juhu on a wheelchair and had a cast on his left leg.
"I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted," he told reporters waiting outside his home.
Asked why a fun-loving actor like him has a revolver, he said, 'When you have fame, you have to be cautious as there are people who love you and then there are those who envy you.'
Describing himself as an easy-going and fun person, the actor said his fans will hopefully learn from this and be alert as this could happen to anyone.