'Did Excessive Workout': Actor Govinda After Getting Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Bollywood actor Govinda was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 12, where he was rushed after he experienced disorientation and briefly lost consciousness the previous night.

The 61-year-old actor walked out of the CritiCare hospital and addressed the reporters waiting for him. Govinda said, "I'm good. I did an excessive workout and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good... Heavy exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better."

When asked about the treatment, the actor said, "It is going on. Doctors have given me medicine."