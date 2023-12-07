Bodhi Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
On Bodhi Day, devotees often spend time meditating and remembering the Noble Eightfold Path and the Four Noble Truths.
Bodhi Day is celebrated on December 8 every year. This day marks the enlightenment of Siddhartha Gautam who is known as Gautam Buddha.
What Is Bodhi Day?
The term "Bodhi" is derived from the Pali and Sanskrit word for "awakening" or "enlightenment." Bodhi Day is a Buddhist holiday that commemorates the day when Siddhartha Gautam aka Gautam Buddha, attained enlightenment.
Bodhi Day History
Siddhartha Gautam was born into a royal family in ancient India around 563 BCE in Nepal. He lived a life of luxury and privilege. However, he was deeply troubled by the suffering he observed in the world. This led him on a quest to understand the nature of existence.
At the age of 29, he renounced his princely life to seek the path to liberation. He settled under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, India, vowing not to rise until he achieved enlightenment.
Legend has it that on the fateful night of the full moon in December, Siddhartha entered deep meditation. Mara, the tempter, sought to distract him with illusions and doubts, but Siddhartha remained steadfast. Finally, as the first light of morning dawned, he attained supreme enlightenment, gaining insight into the nature of suffering and the path to liberation from it.
Bodhi Day Celebration
Bodhi Day is observed with various rituals and practices across Buddhist traditions. Devotees often spend time meditating and remembering the Noble Eightfold Path and the Four Noble Truths.
Some devotees decorate a bodhi tree with lights and statues of the Buddha may be displayed around the house.
Candles are for 30 days and a traditional meal of rice and milk is eaten as this was the first meal Buddha ate after he reached enlightenment under the tree.