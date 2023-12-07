Bodhi Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Siddhartha Gautam was born into a royal family in ancient India around 563 BCE in Nepal. He lived a life of luxury and privilege. However, he was deeply troubled by the suffering he observed in the world. This led him on a quest to understand the nature of existence.

At the age of 29, he renounced his princely life to seek the path to liberation. He settled under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, India, vowing not to rise until he achieved enlightenment.

Legend has it that on the fateful night of the full moon in December, Siddhartha entered deep meditation. Mara, the tempter, sought to distract him with illusions and doubts, but Siddhartha remained steadfast. Finally, as the first light of morning dawned, he attained supreme enlightenment, gaining insight into the nature of suffering and the path to liberation from it.