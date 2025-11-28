Black Friday: How A Negative Term Became A Shopping Phenomenon

By the late 1980s, the retail industry had embraced the more appealing narrative that Black Friday marked the point when annual earnings finally shifted “into the black.” This rebranding helped the term gain traction, positioning it as the launch of the holiday shopping season. In the years that followed, especially the 2000s, Black Friday cemented its reputation as the biggest shopping day of the year, a title once held by the Saturday before Christmas. As more retailers pushed heavily advertised, “can’t miss” post-Thanksgiving deals and the discounts became increasingly steep, shoppers across the US were drawn more strongly to the day’s growing retail pull.