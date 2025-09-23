BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Moves Delhi High Court Over Defamatory Social Media Posts On 'No Pants' TV Appearance

Bharatiya Janata Party Spokesperson and Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia has approached the Delhi High Court seeking removal of defamatory posts on social media following allegations that he appeared on a television news show without wearing pants.

According to a Bar and Bench report, Justice Amit Bansal heard the matter on Tuesday and reserved the order for Thursday.

The controversy stems from Bhatia’s appearance earlier this month on a TV debate show hosted by journalist Amish Devgan. During the show’s introduction, visuals showed Bhatia wearing a kurta but without visible pants or pyjamas.

As per ANI report, Bhatia told the Court that on Sept. 12, while he was "in the comfort of his home," unauthorised images and videos from the show were widely circulated online. He argued that many posts were defamatory, violated his privacy, and in some cases contained inappropriate references to male genitalia. He also alleged that some of the content was AI-generated or manipulated.