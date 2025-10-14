Bira 91’s Future In Doubt? Once A Craft Beer Darling, Auditor Raises Red Flag On Company’s Survival

B9 Beverages, the maker of Bira 91 beer, is facing tough times ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO) in 2026 as the auditor flags concerns about the company’s survival. Once known for its meteoric growth through its refreshingly modern beer flavours, the brand has reported deepening financial troubles for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Its auditor's report for fiscal 2024 reveals that the company's total accumulated losses at the time stood at Rs 21,179.75 crore, "eroding its net worth completely."

“These events and conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the report highlighted.

According to the report, the company posted a net loss of Rs 6,449.70 crore in FY24, a steep 65% YoY rise from Rs 3,918.30 crore in FY23. Operating cash flows remained negative at Rs 422.63 crore, compared to Rs 2,413.67 crore the previous year.

Additionally, its current liabilities exceeded current assets by Rs 4,875.63 crore.