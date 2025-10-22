Bill Gates To Feature In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s What We Know
Bill Gates will reportedly feature alongside Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, with a message on maternal and child health awareness.
Following the recent cameo by Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii stars Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the series is gearing up for another noteworthy guest appearance. The makers of the popular family drama have recorded a dedicated episode featuring Microsoft co-founder and renowned philanthropist Bill Gates and Smriti Irani, who plays Tulsi Virani, according to a Times of India report.
“The track will culminate in a video call between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani and will span around three episodes. The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns,” a source was quoted as saying by ETimes.
“Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling,” the source added.
Meanwhile, the producer of the show, Balaji Telefilms, posted a teaser clip on Instagram showing Tulsi engaged in a video call with a mysterious guest. While the person’s identity and face remain concealed, the clip has fuelled fresh speculation about Bill Gates making an appearance on the show.
The series recently reintroduced television favourites Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, remembered fondly as Parvati and Om from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, in brief cameo roles. Their appearance was a pleasant surprise for long-time admirers of the classic show.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Ekta Kapoor, was first launched in 2000. It turned out to be a huge hit and one of the longest-running daily shows in Indian television history. A quarter of a century later, the iconic drama has made a comeback in a refreshed avatar, with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay once again taking centre stage as the lead pair.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs on Star Plus at 10:30 p.m., with episodes also streaming on JioHotstar. The storyline explores the complexities of both women’s and men’s lives, shedding light on the struggles and perspectives of each.
“For instance, if a false case is filed, can women stand up for such men? That is not something you would normally expect in a television show or film, as people often say we are not progressive enough. The fact that such progressive elements are now accepted not only on TV but also on OTT platforms speaks volumes,” Irani was quoted as saying in the TOI report.