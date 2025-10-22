Bill Gates To Feature In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s What We Know

Following the recent cameo by Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii stars Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the series is gearing up for another noteworthy guest appearance. The makers of the popular family drama have recorded a dedicated episode featuring Microsoft co-founder and renowned philanthropist Bill Gates and Smriti Irani, who plays Tulsi Virani, according to a Times of India report.

“The track will culminate in a video call between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani and will span around three episodes. The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns,” a source was quoted as saying by ETimes.

“Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the producer of the show, Balaji Telefilms, posted a teaser clip on Instagram showing Tulsi engaged in a video call with a mysterious guest. While the person’s identity and face remain concealed, the clip has fuelled fresh speculation about Bill Gates making an appearance on the show.