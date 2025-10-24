Beyond Ads: Piyush Pandey's Campaigns Battled Investor Fraud, Polio, And Domestic Violence

The campaigns were meant to enlighten and empower investors regarding the questions they had and guide them to an efficient redressal platform called 'Scores'. It encouraged them to file their complaints online at www.scores.gov.in.

One of the most-renowned SEBI campaigns, to which Pandey was linked, is the "Mr Kumar" series released in 2012. It emphasised out how investors, due to lack of caution, end up being defrauded.

The ad begins with one man boasting to his friend about how he can invest Rs 10,000 and receive double the amount within a month. To bring his point home, the man gives an example of 'Mr. Kumar' who apparently earned all the luxuries in the world after he made the same investment.

Kumar's story spreads like wildfire in the city, with many citing him as an example to their family members, acquaintances and friends. In the end, the punchline hits one harder than an upper-cut when a woman asks her husband who this 'Mr. Kumar' is, and her husband finds himself falling short of words as he does not know who this person is.

The campaign delves into the dangers of believing in hearsay and tall claims of big returns on investments instead of doing first-hand research. It encourages investors to park their money into any schemes only after thorough research.