'Best Decision Of 2025': Bengaluru Techie Shifts To Hyderabad, Sparks Debate Over Quality Of Life

A software engineer, who shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad a few months ago, has called it as her "best decision" of 2025. Her now-viral posts on X and LinkedIn have sparked another debate on the internet over the quality of life in India's IT hub.

According to her LinkedIn page, Shreya Prasad has been working for Uber since August last year. She was earlier working for the ride-hailing service at its Bengaluru office and shifted to Telangana's capital city in October this year.

In her post on X, Shreya said that her life has witnessed big changes ever since she moved to Hyderabad.

In the city, she highlighted that she does not have to face multiple issues like potholes on roads, absurd travelling time to cover short distances, waiting hours to book a cab, "insane" traffic, hard water, "low quality" food and the expensive cost of living.

"Life has become so much calmer, happier and healthier in Hyderabad that I have lately forgotten to use social media," she wrote.