'Best Decision Of 2025': Bengaluru Techie Shifts To Hyderabad, Sparks Debate Over Quality Of Life
Shreya Prasad, currently working at Uber, said she did not realise how much "mental energy was being drained by everyday things" in Bengaluru until she shifted to Hyderabad.
A software engineer, who shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad a few months ago, has called it as her "best decision" of 2025. Her now-viral posts on X and LinkedIn have sparked another debate on the internet over the quality of life in India's IT hub.
According to her LinkedIn page, Shreya Prasad has been working for Uber since August last year. She was earlier working for the ride-hailing service at its Bengaluru office and shifted to Telangana's capital city in October this year.
In her post on X, Shreya said that her life has witnessed big changes ever since she moved to Hyderabad.
In the city, she highlighted that she does not have to face multiple issues like potholes on roads, absurd travelling time to cover short distances, waiting hours to book a cab, "insane" traffic, hard water, "low quality" food and the expensive cost of living.
"Life has become so much calmer, happier and healthier in Hyderabad that I have lately forgotten to use social media," she wrote.
Moving out of Bengaluru was the best decision I made in 2025.— Shreya (@shreyacasmalert) December 29, 2025
No more
- potholes on road
- absurd travelling time for short distances
- waiting hours to get cab booked
- insane traffic
- hard water
- low quality food & healthcare
- expensive cost of living
Life has become soâ¦
Her post quickly went viral on the social media platform and garnered more than 2,94,200 views.
In a similar post on LinkedIn, Shreya called it a "small career + life update," nothing that shifting from Bengaluru to Hyderabad was "one of the better decisions I’ve made for myself".
While talking about various problems she faced in Bengaluru, Shreya said she did not realise "how much mental energy was being drained by everyday things until they were gone."
Further, she said Hyderabad is a "calmer" place that has provided her "better health, more energy, and sharper focus at work."
She added that while Bengaluru gave her "a lot professionally," Hyderabad is providing the balance between personal and professional life.
"Sometimes growth isn’t about changing roles, it’s about changing environments," she concluded.
Netizens React
Shreya's posts on X and LinkedIn have drawn mixed reactions from social media users, with some supporting her for relocating to Hyderabad, while others question her views about Bengaluru.
"That's the precise reason we migrated from Bangalore to Hyderabad over 6 yrs back. Hyd is simply much better than Bnglr," one person wrote on LinkedIn.
Another added, "Well, you forgot about the weather in Bengaluru."
A third person wrote that Hyderabad is not merely a "concrete layer with high-rise buildings but a good balance of natural hills and buildings in between."
On X, a user wrote, "Totally get this. Bengaluru has opportunities, but daily life can be exhausting."
Totally get this.— Hardik Gohil (@GohilHardy) December 29, 2025
Bengaluru has opportunities, but daily life can be exhausting. Peace, shorter travel, and better routines matter a lot.
Another added, "Sometimes growth isn’t about a new job or city - it’s about choosing peace over chaos,"
This hits hard.— Ashish Kumar Meher (@AshishMeher7) December 29, 2025
Sometimes growth isnât about a new job or city - itâs about choosing peace over chaos.
Glad you chose a life that feels lighter ð
In another X post, Shreya wrote, "People are quick to spew hate, but rarely pause to think why Bengaluru has so many problems in the first place or how they could actually be solved."
People are quick to spew hate, but rarely pause to think why Bengaluru has so many problems in the first place or how they could actually be solved. Counting problems is fine, but the moment someone does that, theyâre attacked instead of heardð— Shreya (@shreyacasmalert) December 30, 2025
If so many people are genuinelyâ¦ https://t.co/TgGBtehi6E
She added that every city has its own set of pros and cons. "And it’s okay to accept that not every city will work for everyone," she added.