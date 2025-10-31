Bengaluru Techie In ‘Shock,’ Claims He Received Tile Instead Of Rs 1.87 Lakh Samsung Phone From Amazon

A Bengaluru-based software professional’s online shopping experience reportedly turned into a nightmare when he unboxed his eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold 7, only to find a stone tile inside. According to a report by NDTV, the man, identified as Premanand, had ordered the high-end smartphone through the Amazon app on Oct. 14, paying Rs 1.87 lakh through his credit card. The delivery arrived on Oct. 19, just ahead of Diwali. Premanand recorded the unboxing to capture the moment. What unfolded in the video, however, was far from what he expected.

“I had ordered a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth Rs 1.87 lakh, but to my shock, I received a marble stone instead of the phone just a day before Diwali. This incident completely ruined the festive spirit we had been eagerly waiting to celebrate all year. I urge everyone to be extremely cautious while shopping online, especially on Amazon. This experience has been deeply disappointing,” Premanand told NDTV.

A clip of the unboxing, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the customer discovering the tile inside a sealed box supposedly containing the smartphone.