Bengaluru Techie In ‘Shock,’ Claims He Received Tile Instead Of Rs 1.87 Lakh Samsung Phone From Amazon
A software engineer from Bengaluru claims to have received a piece of tile instead of the Rs 1.87 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 ordered through Amazon.
A Bengaluru-based software professional’s online shopping experience reportedly turned into a nightmare when he unboxed his eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold 7, only to find a stone tile inside. According to a report by NDTV, the man, identified as Premanand, had ordered the high-end smartphone through the Amazon app on Oct. 14, paying Rs 1.87 lakh through his credit card. The delivery arrived on Oct. 19, just ahead of Diwali. Premanand recorded the unboxing to capture the moment. What unfolded in the video, however, was far from what he expected.
“I had ordered a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 worth Rs 1.87 lakh, but to my shock, I received a marble stone instead of the phone just a day before Diwali. This incident completely ruined the festive spirit we had been eagerly waiting to celebrate all year. I urge everyone to be extremely cautious while shopping online, especially on Amazon. This experience has been deeply disappointing,” Premanand told NDTV.
A clip of the unboxing, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the customer discovering the tile inside a sealed box supposedly containing the smartphone.
Bengaluru Techie orders a smart phone from @amazonIN gets a stone tile instead. FIR registered. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 cost him 186,999. He recorded the unboxing on video, amazon has issued a refund, but cops continue probe. pic.twitter.com/KDMONtqfHJ— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 30, 2025
Following the incident, Premanand reportedly filed a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and approached a local police station to register an FIR. Police confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to trace how the fraudulent replacement occurred, the NDTV report added. Amazon has refunded the entire amount to the customer as the probe continues.
Video Goes Viral, Internet Divided
The video has split opinions online. While some doubted the authenticity of the clip, others demanded tighter checks on e-commerce deliveries.
One user wrote, “Looks fake, the chap is not even alarmed or shocked upon finding a stone tile…he is unusually calm for someone who just got swindled for Rs 1.87 lakh.”
Another wrote, “The seal at the bottom of the box is slightly peeled off…The person opening the box is deliberately showing multiple times the box…The box was opened before the photo shoot. Maybe the phone was present or not present is still a question.”
A few other users, too, echoed similar sentiments.
One of the comments read, “Video starts while the box is open already. The top closing seal was already open. Definitely can't trust this video. Buyer may be true, but more investigation is required on all fronts.”
“I feel this is fabricated. I have seen these boxes wrapped up in a proper polythene cover and then you get to tear the lid safe,” read a comment.
However, many users also came to the victim’s defence. “That’s really unfortunate. Lucky that he recorded. Such online fraud is happening too often lately. Platforms like Amazon & Flipkart must take strict action,” one comment read.
Another advised, “You should purchase costly gadgets directly from retail stores instead of relying on Amazon and Flipkart.”
The online reactions highlight a divide between scepticism over viral claims and the urgent need for stricter delivery verification on e-commerce platforms.