Bengaluru Man Posts 'Zoomcar Has A Crazy Way To Defraud Customers', Company Responds

12 Apr 2024, 12:02 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image source: Representative/Unsplash

A Bengaluru man shared his unpleasant experience with car rental company, Zoomcar, in a social media post that has since gone viral and prompted a response from the company.

In the post on X titled 'The Zoomcar Scam', Adithya Venkatesan described his experience.

He said once the user pays up, the company adds the caveat of verification. Venkatesan said this happens not before, but after the user pays. If the verification fails, then the user cannot get in touch with anyone or resolve it. This happens regardless of whether the user has a driving license, an Aadhaar card, and all relevant documents. 

"It’s a solid dark pattern that makes Zoomcar ‘collect’ money, and not be accountable for what ensues. Then, they just disappear. And you can’t get this money refunded either," the post said. 

Venkatesan further stated he was surprised Zoomcar did not have a hassle-free way to provide customer support. "Given the friction between car owners and customers, this is the very least they can do. More so when their tech is so inferior, and it’s near impossible to navigate the Rube Goldberg that’s their app." 

He alleged this was typical of someone who did not care for the customer, or their anxiety while planning a trip that involves their car. “It’s irresponsible, and one of the worst user flows I’ve seen,” he added in his post. 

He concluded his post with the statement, "Don’t ever choose Zoomcar."

About six hours after the post, the company reverted to him stating his profile was rejected because the photograph on the driver’s license did not match with the selfie he had uploaded.

"Hello, Adithya, as previously communicated over DM, we’ve reviewed your profile status and observed a discrepancy between the face on your driver’s license and the uploaded selfie. Hence, the profile was rejected," read the post. 

They further added that since he had cancelled the booking, the complete amount would be refunded automatically and would be reflected in his source account in the next 5-7 business days. 

Here’s how social media reacted to Venkatesan’s post on the platform:

