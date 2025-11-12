Bengaluru Man Falls Prey To Online Trading Scam, Loses Rs 80 Lakh In Under Two Months

A Bengaluru resident has filed a complaint with Bengaluru police claiming he has lost more than Rs 80 lakh in an online share trading scam. The victim, Kishore M B, has lodged an FIR against two people linked to a company, alleging he was cheated of Rs 80,11,486.

According to the FIR, the victim lost the money between Sept. 17 and Nov. 9. A case has been registered under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The complainant, who holds an ICICI Bank account, came in contact with a company named Aastha Credit & Securities Pvt. Ltd. online. Through this connection, he got familiar with two individuals identified as Aarav Gupta and Meena Joshi, who have been named in the FIR.