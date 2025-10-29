Bengaluru CEO’s 80-Hour Workweek For Interns Sparks Furore: Internet Asks 'Are You Narayana Murthy?'

The CEO of Bengaluru-based AI company, Runable, has kicked up a row with his recent social media post seeking to hire interns willing to work up to 80 hours a week.

Netizens were quick to slam the post on X, which seemed partly satirical, saying it promoted an unhealthy work culture.

“Hiring full stack engg. (full-time/intern) to join us at Runable. Requirements? On-site in Bengaluru, 6 days per week. Able to pull off 60-80 hours per week,” Umesh Kumar, the co-founder of Runable, posted on X on Oct. 25.

According to Kumar, candidates must be highly skilled in JavaScript/TypeScript and have experience with large language models. Runable is seeking someone who is committed to its mission of building the “General AI Agent For Every Task.” The company won’t hire beginners or developers relying on shortcuts, Kumar’s post added.