Bengaluru Bachelor Fined Rs 5,000 By Housing Society For Allowing Two Girls To Stay Overnight

A Bengaluru resident's social media post detailing a hefty Rs 5,000 fine imposed by his housing society for the alleged "overnight stay" of two female guests has gone viral.

The bachelor, a tenant who chose to remain anonymous, shared a screenshot of the invoice on online forum Reddit. The notice, dated Nov. 1, explicitly stated "Two girls stayed overnight" as the reason for the penalty.

According to the resident, the society enforces a specific rule banning bachelors from having any overnight guests, a restriction that does not apply to married residents or families who pay the same maintenance charges.

The post read, "Basically our society has a rule that bachelors are not allowed to have guests overnight but no restriction for family. We pay the same maintenance and everything." [sic]

"This is like the first violation, and I didn't even get a warning. I know it's too small of an issue, but it doesn't feel nice to be treated inferiorly. Even though there is no big legal action I can take, can I do anything meaningful so that they will reconsider this?" added the post maker.