Bengaluru Bachelor Fined Rs 5,000 By Housing Society For Allowing Two Girls To Stay Overnight
The bachelor, a tenant who chose to remain anonymous, shared a screenshot of the invoice on Reddit.
A Bengaluru resident's social media post detailing a hefty Rs 5,000 fine imposed by his housing society for the alleged "overnight stay" of two female guests has gone viral.
The bachelor, a tenant who chose to remain anonymous, shared a screenshot of the invoice on online forum Reddit. The notice, dated Nov. 1, explicitly stated "Two girls stayed overnight" as the reason for the penalty.
According to the resident, the society enforces a specific rule banning bachelors from having any overnight guests, a restriction that does not apply to married residents or families who pay the same maintenance charges.
The post read, "Basically our society has a rule that bachelors are not allowed to have guests overnight but no restriction for family. We pay the same maintenance and everything." [sic]
"This is like the first violation, and I didn't even get a warning. I know it's too small of an issue, but it doesn't feel nice to be treated inferiorly. Even though there is no big legal action I can take, can I do anything meaningful so that they will reconsider this?" added the post maker.
Netizens were quick to offer advice, ranging from legal challenges to simply moving out. One of the users urged the tenant to take official action, "They will come begging. Association has no right into public interference and right to live. Society is made for 'sajhedari system'. They are meant to share corporations load of maintaining. They have no right to supersede the law of land (sic)."
Another user said, "If you had a lot of money and time, you could take them to court. Unfortunately, you probably don’t have the time or money for that - so the actionable thing you probably should do is find a new place to live. So just keep looking, no point compromising and staying in places like this (sic)."
To this, the original poster provided an update saying, "Unfortunately my roommate already paid the amount even without looking. At this point I can just ask to revert this."