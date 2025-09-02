'Batshit Insane': Deepak Shenoy Slams Donald Trump's 'One-Sided' Disaster Rant Over India's Trade With US

In a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, Shenoy wrote, "The US has a trade surplus with India in services. Trump is going batshit insane on this rant about India doing less trade, but we just buy a lot more from China, just like America does. We don't buy American defense products much, because they support Pakistan. We actually diverted a lot of oil purchases to the US after they removed some stupid rule that didn't allow them to export oil."

"The US has had a lot of tariffs, in textiles, specifically for India, for ages. There's a whole bunch of other non tariff barriers like the fdas sometimes illogical rulings on pharma cos. Trump is alienating India and we really want to get to a situation where we don't have to care." [sic]