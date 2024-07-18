"A recent viral video has caused quite a stir on social media, revealing a store in Saudi Arabia that is selling a pair of chappals labelled as 'trendy sandals' for an eye-watering Rs 1 lakh. Shared by Kuwait Inside on Instagram, the video captures the slippers priced at 4,500 Saudi riyals each, roughly equivalent to Rs 1,00,360, displayed under glass in various vibrant colours like red, yellow, blue, and green..Social media users, particularly from regions where these slippers are traditionally used in households, responded with a mix of disbelief and amusement. Many pointed out the practicality of these slippers in daily life, contrasting sharply with their high-end presentation in the store. Comments flooded in, with one user joking, 'It’s not for wearing guys.. it’s for the mothers who are really annoyed with their sons’ behaviour 😂,' while another playfully remarked, 'We use these sandals in India while going to the toilet.😂'.Beyond the humour, the video highlights broader cultural perceptions and consumer behaviour. It raises questions about luxury branding and the value attributed to everyday items across different societies."