Barbados To Fiji, Here Are 10 Visa-Free Destinations You Can Travel To During The Diwali Holidays
If you’ve been dreaming of a quick international getaway but often get stuck with visa delays, this Diwali is your chance for a stress-free trip.
Having a long weekend is a blessing, especially for working professionals. You don’t need to take multiple days off, and that’s exactly what the upcoming Diwali weekend offers. It’s the perfect time to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of daily life.
Instead of visiting the usual crowded destinations like Nepal, Thailand, or Sri Lanka, here are 10 visa-free countries that let you make the most of your Diwali break.
Diwali 2025: Visa Free Destinations For Indians
Barbados
Barbados is famous for its beautiful beaches and is the birthplace of rum. Known as "the land of flying fish," visitors can explore historic Bridgetown and Indian passport holders can stay up to 90 days visa-free.
Mauritius
Known for its pristine beaches and iconic Seven Coloured Earths at Chamarel, Mauritius offers a tropical paradise for travellers. Indian visitors can stay up to 90 days visa-free.
Philippines
With over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is famous for Boracay's white sands, Chocolate Hills in Bohol, and historic Intramuros in Manila. Indian passport holders can stay up to 14 days visa-free.
Macau
Macau, nicknamed the 'Las Vegas of Asia', is known for its historic ruins of St. Paul's, Senado Square, and world-famous casinos. Indian visitors can stay up to 30 days visa-free.
Malaysia
Malaysia is famous for beautiful islands like Langkawi and the Perhentian Islands and is also home to the world's oldest rainforest, Taman Negara. Indian passport holders can stay up to 30 days visa-free.
Fiji
Famous for its turquoise waters and coral reefs, Fiji also offers the Garden of the Sleeping Giant and Mamanuca Islands for a perfect tropical getaway. Indian visitors can stay up to four months visa-free.
Seychelles
Seychelles is a paradise for nature lovers with its pristine white-sand beaches and turquoise waters. Indian passport holders can stay up to 30 days visa-free.
Cook Islands
This South Pacific paradise is famous for the Aitutaki Lagoon, Rarotonga beaches, and traditional Maori villages. Indian passport holders can stay up to 31 days.
British Virgin Islands
Indian passport holders can stay up to 30 days visa-free. The British Virgin Islands, with pristine beaches, sailing and water sports, offers a relaxing Caribbean escape for travellers
Haiti
Haiti is rich in history and natural beauty. Indian visitors can stay up to 90 days visa-free.