Business NewsTrendingBarbados To Fiji, Here Are 10 Visa-Free Destinations You Can Travel To During The Diwali Holidays
ADVERTISEMENT

Barbados To Fiji, Here Are 10 Visa-Free Destinations You Can Travel To During The Diwali Holidays

If you’ve been dreaming of a quick international getaway but often get stuck with visa delays, this Diwali is your chance for a stress-free trip.

14 Oct 2025, 04:50 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Visa Free Destinations
Ditch the usual holiday hotspots for beautiful destinations that offer peace and calm. (Photo source: Unsplash/Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Having a long weekend is a blessing, especially for working professionals. You don’t need to take multiple days off, and that’s exactly what the upcoming Diwali weekend offers. It’s the perfect time to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of daily life.

If you’ve been dreaming of a quick international getaway, but visa delays is your nightmare, this Diwali is your chance for a stress-free trip.

Instead of visiting the usual crowded destinations like Nepal, Thailand, or Sri Lanka, here are 10 visa-free countries that let you make the most of your Diwali break.

Diwali 2025: Visa Free Destinations For Indians 

Barbados

Barbados is famous for its beautiful beaches and is the birthplace of rum. Known as "the land of flying fish," visitors can explore historic Bridgetown and Indian passport holders can stay up to 90 days visa-free.

Mauritius

Known for its pristine beaches and iconic Seven Coloured Earths at Chamarel, Mauritius offers a tropical paradise for travellers. Indian visitors can stay up to 90 days visa-free.

Philippines

With over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is famous for Boracay's white sands, Chocolate Hills in Bohol, and historic Intramuros in Manila. Indian passport holders can stay up to 14 days visa-free.

Macau

Macau, nicknamed the 'Las Vegas of Asia', is known for its historic ruins of St. Paul's, Senado Square, and world-famous casinos. Indian visitors can stay up to 30 days visa-free.

Malaysia

Malaysia is famous for beautiful islands like Langkawi and the Perhentian Islands and is also home to the world's oldest rainforest, Taman Negara. Indian passport holders can stay up to 30 days visa-free.

Fiji

Famous for its turquoise waters and coral reefs, Fiji also offers the Garden of the Sleeping Giant and Mamanuca Islands for a perfect tropical getaway. Indian visitors can stay up to four months visa-free.

Seychelles

Seychelles is a paradise for nature lovers with its pristine white-sand beaches and turquoise waters. Indian passport holders can stay up to 30 days visa-free.

Cook Islands

This South Pacific paradise is famous for the Aitutaki Lagoon, Rarotonga beaches, and traditional Maori villages. Indian passport holders can stay up to 31 days.

British Virgin Islands

Indian passport holders can stay up to 30 days visa-free. The British Virgin Islands, with pristine beaches, sailing and water sports, offers a relaxing Caribbean escape for travellers

Haiti

Haiti is rich in history and natural beauty. Indian visitors can stay up to 90 days visa-free.

ALSO READ

Hospitality, Travel Services Providers See Strong Demand In Run-Up To Long Diwali Weekend
Opinion
Hospitality, Travel Services Providers See Strong Demand In Run-Up To Long Diwali Weekend
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT