Barack Obama's LinkedIn Profile Shows Donald Trump's Photo: Netizens Suspect 'Intentional' Trolling

The official LinkedIn page of former US President Barack Obama features a photo of current President and political adversary, Donald Trump, in his 'experience' section. This is because of a recent change made by the White House page on LinkedIn.

Moving away from a traditional picture of the White House, the page changed its profile picture to a picture of President Donald Trump.

As a result, the MAGA leader’s face now appears in the experience section of any LinkedIn user who has the White House listed on their digital resume, including his longtime Democratic political rival, Barack Obama.

Many believe this is an intentional act of trolling by the current President, who has resorted to such actions in the past as well. Netizens vented out at Trump for misusing official White House social media accounts to troll his political enemies.