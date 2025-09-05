Barack Obama's LinkedIn Profile Shows Donald Trump's Photo: Netizens Suspect 'Intentional' Trolling
Moving away from a traditional picture of the White House, the page changed its profile picture to a picture of US President Donald Trump.
The official LinkedIn page of former US President Barack Obama features a photo of current President and political adversary, Donald Trump, in his 'experience' section. This is because of a recent change made by the White House page on LinkedIn.
As a result, the MAGA leader’s face now appears in the experience section of any LinkedIn user who has the White House listed on their digital resume, including his longtime Democratic political rival, Barack Obama.
Many believe this is an intentional act of trolling by the current President, who has resorted to such actions in the past as well. Netizens vented out at Trump for misusing official White House social media accounts to troll his political enemies.
This is so petty but so funny. Trump had The White House avatar changed on LinkedIn to his own face so anybody who lists the White House on their profile gets his face. Including Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/J9oxLNIhvn— Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) September 5, 2025
Obama's LinkedIn page now has Trump on it after the WH changed its profile picture pic.twitter.com/TIClHK1pM8— Texaspete (@Texaspete911) September 3, 2025
The feud between Trump and Obama is nothing new and tracks back as far as half a decade. Even before his triumph in 2016 Presidential Election, Trump had been pushing the agenda of Obama's birthplace, implying that the former President wasn't born in the country.
White House put the matters to rest in 2011 by posting a picture of Obama's birth certificate. Obama hit back weeks later by roasting Trump in front of a packed audience at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
The two pitted against one another multiple times since, including Trump's three presidential campaigns, during which Obama openly voiced criticism against the current President.