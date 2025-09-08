Barack Obama's Hat-Trick: Former US President Wins Third Emmy For 'Our Oceans' Netflix Documentary

Former US President Barack Obama has won his third Emmy of his career after starring as a narrator for his work on a Netflix documentary.

The 44th President of the United States won Outstanding Narrator at the Creative Arts Emmy. He won the accolade for his work on Netflix's Our Oceans, a natural history series.

This marks the third Emmy in Obama's career. He had previously won an Emmy for his work on Working: What We Do All Day, a four-part documentary series that he produced for Netflix in 2023.

Obama's first Emmy came in 2022 when he produced a five-part docuseries for Streamer called Our Great National Parks.

This time, Obama's Our Oceans beat David Attenborough (Planet Earth: Asia), Idris Elba (Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Colour), Tom Hanks (The Americas) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Octopus!).

Our Oceans is a five-part series on Netflix that was released in November 2024. The series explains how much humans have in common with the creatures that populate the ocean.

The documentary also showcases how human actions impact the lives of organisms found in the ocean. Each episode is dedicated to one of the five oceans.

Obama's accolade was part of the Creative Arts Emmy, a class of Emmy awards that recognises more technical achievements – commonly awarded to behind-the-scenes personnel.

The two-day event usually takes place on the final weekend before the Primetime Emmy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on Sept 15 at 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Severance leads nominations with 27 nods, followed by The Penguin (24) and The Studio & White Lotus (23 each). The Last of Us season 2 has 16 nods, whereas Star Wars' Andor and Hacks have 14 each.