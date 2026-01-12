Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Shut For Five Days From Jan 12-17; Check State-Wise List

RBI publishes the calendar of bank holidays in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Banks continue to operate on the first, third and fifth (if applicable) Saturdays of every month, but remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays. Banks also remain closed on all Sundays.

Even on public holidays when branches are closed, customers can continue to access digital services, including ATMs, UPI payments and online banking platforms without interruption.

Customers are advised to confirm branch timings before visiting, as operating hours can vary. RBI publishes an official calendar of bank holidays, offering guidance on days when services may be unavailable. When in doubt, a quick call to the local branch can provide clarity.