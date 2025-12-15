Bank Holiday Today: Banks To Remain Closed In This State On Dec. 15 - Check Details
Even though bank branches remain closed on holidays, digital banking operations continue to be available across all states and Union Territories (UTs).
In comparison to the rest of the year, December has seen fewer banking holidays, with most being regional and observed based on local festivities.
Christmas is the only major holiday this month when banks across India will remain closed. Some states and Union Territories (UTs) are scheduled to hold local elections this month, which will also lead to bank holidays in some regions.
For instance, a bank holiday was declared in Kerala on Dec. 9 in view of the election to local government institutions. A similar bank holiday is set to be observed in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, Dec. 15.
Bank Holiday On Dec. 15
Reserve Bank of India releases an annual bank holiday calendar based on national holidays, regional observances and local events.
According to the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed in Arunachal Pradesh on Dec. 15 when the northeastern state conducts elections to Panchayati Raj institutions and municipalities on Dec. 15.
Government offices, post offices, banks, schools and colleges will remain closed in the state. Even though physical bank branches will remain closed, digital banking operations will remain available. This means services such as UPI, net banking, and ATM facilities will continue to function as usual.
Bank Holidays in December
Dec. 1 – State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland
Dec. 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Goa
Dec. 9 – Election to local government institutions in Kerala
Dec. 12 – Death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma in Meghalaya
Dec. 15 – Election to Panchayati Raj Institutions and municipalities across Arunachal Pradesh
Dec. 18 – Death anniversary of U SoSo Tham in Meghalaya
Dec. 19 – Goa Liberation Day
Dec. 20 – Losoong / Namsoong in Sikkim
Dec. 22 – Losoong / Namsoong Sikkim
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
Dec. 25 – Christmas (all India)
Dec. 26 – Christmas celebration in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
Dec. 27 – Christmas in Meghalaya
Dec. 30 – Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah in Meghalaya
Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa in Mizoram and Manipur