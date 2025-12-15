Bank Holiday Today: Banks To Remain Closed In This State On Dec. 15 - Check Details

In comparison to the rest of the year, December has seen fewer banking holidays, with most being regional and observed based on local festivities.

Christmas is the only major holiday this month when banks across India will remain closed. Some states and Union Territories (UTs) are scheduled to hold local elections this month, which will also lead to bank holidays in some regions.

For instance, a bank holiday was declared in Kerala on Dec. 9 in view of the election to local government institutions. A similar bank holiday is set to be observed in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, Dec. 15.