Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Nov. 5 For Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025? Check Full List
Banks will remain closed for 11 days in November 2025 due to various festivals. Check the state-wise list here.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Holiday: Banks in many states and Union Territories across India will see a mid-week break on Wednesday, November 5, due to Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 and other regional festivals.
As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there are a total of 11 bank holidays in November 2025. Bank closures include public and regional holidays across states and UTs, as well as the regular weekend holidays.
Every month, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, as per RBI guidelines.
Customers are advised to check their regional bank calendars as these holidays differ across states and UTs. Before visiting a local branch, verifying holiday dates could help avoid inconvenience.
Bank Holiday On November 5: State-wise List
Banks in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh will remain closed on November 5.
Banking services will also remain suspended in Delhi and Chandigarh.
Banks will remain closed in these states and UTs due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.
As per the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima falls on November 5 this year. The holy month of Kartik is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and the full moon day of the month, or the Purnima Tithi, is considered auspicious in many states.
Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, is also celebrated on Kartik Purnima. The sacred festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism.
Customers in the above-mentioned states and cities should plan their banking activities as per regional holiday calendars to avoid inconvenience.
Despite the bank holiday, online services, such as ATMs, UPI transactions, internet banking and mobile banking, will remain operational on Nov. 5.
Apart from the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on November 5, banks will also remain closed for nine more days this month in different states and UTs.
In Bihar, banks will observe a holiday on November 6 across 18 districts due to the first phase of voting for the state assembly elections.
As per the RBI holiday calendar, banks remained closed in Karnataka and Sikkim for Kannada Rajyothsava and Igas-Bagwal, respectively, on November 1.
Upcoming Bank Holidays In November 2025
Nov. 6: Banks will remain closed in Bihar due to the assembly elections, and in Meghalaya on account of the Nongkrem dance festival.
Nov. 7: It will also be a bank holiday in Meghalaya due to the Wangala festival.
Nov. 8: Banks in Karnataka will remain closed for Kanakadasa Jayanthi. In other states, banks will also remain closed as it is the second Saturday.
Nov. 22: Fourth Saturday (all states).
Nov. 9, 16,23, 30: All Sundays.
Disclaimer: Bank holidays in India are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and vary by state and city based on regional festivals. Customers are requested to check the state-wise or city-wise official holiday list provided by their bank or the RBI to confirm the exact holiday schedule for their local branch.