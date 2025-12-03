Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 3? Check State-Wise Holiday List

Banks will remain closed in Goa on December 3 to mark the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, as per the RBI holiday calendar. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

While physical branches will remain shut in the state, online services such as ATMs, UPI transactions, internet banking and mobile banking will continue to operate as usual.

Bank branches in the rest of the country are expected to function normally today. This means banks will remain open in all states except Goa on Wednesday, December 3.