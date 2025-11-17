Bandana Girl's Viral Rickshaw Video Takes Over Internet, Netizens Want To Know Her Payout
The viral video of the Bandana girl, first shared by a user who appears to be using a shadow account on X, has garnered nearly 43 million views so far in just 15 days.
The Internet is gripped by a new trend, which has popped out of one of the most ordinary moments of life - traveling in a rickshaw. The trend picked up after the video of a young woman travelling in an autorickshaw appeared on the social media platform X on Nov. 2.
In the video, the girl is seen wearing a white top, silver earrings, makeup and a bandana around her head. The two-second clip, which has now gone viral, quickly earned her the nickname "Bandana Girl."
"Makeup ate today," shared a user from a handle named 'bud wiser'. In just 15 days, the clip has garnered nearly 43 million views, 74,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. Many users have also recreated her outfit.
Netizens are also trying to ride on her popularity, sharing memes and comments as the trend showed no signs of slowing down.
"Bandana girl is everywhere," a user joked on X, referring to the popular 'everywhere I Go' Spider-Man meme.
'Bandana Girl' Goes Viral On X
The viral video was first shared by a user who appears to be operating a shadow account on X. However, not much is known about the girl’s name or profile, which only contains a bio that reads: "365 partygirl."
Since being acquired by Elon Musk, X has started paying creators through its premium subscription programme. The account behind this viral video, which has garnered nearly 43 million views, is also expected to benefit from this policy.
"I am now actually invested in knowing how much her payout is gonna be. I keep checking on the views every time I see her on my feed," a user commented.
Many people are amused by how internet algorithms work and what helped the creator go viral, even though the clip was just two seconds long.
"I love this tweet, it keeps coming up on my timeline to remind me that social media virality has nothing to do with the effort," renowned wedding photographer Joseph Radhik said.
It's one of the few things in life where the outcome isn't linked to effort. In fact, it's inversely proportional sometimes.
Others also used the chance to promote their own content.
"Just applied to YC W26 with SecondYou…! Apparently if you quote this tweet, your engagement boost is unreal, so here," a user posted.
Another user joked that her payouts by X will result in significant US dollars flowing into India, helping the nation counter the impact of the US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
While some media reports claimed the creator is from Delhi, she has denied this in a new X post.