Bandana Girl's Viral Rickshaw Video Takes Over Internet, Netizens Want To Know Her Payout

The Internet is gripped by a new trend, which has popped out of one of the most ordinary moments of life - traveling in a rickshaw. The trend picked up after the video of a young woman travelling in an autorickshaw appeared on the social media platform X on Nov. 2.

In the video, the girl is seen wearing a white top, silver earrings, makeup and a bandana around her head. The two-second clip, which has now gone viral, quickly earned her the nickname "Bandana Girl."

"Makeup ate today," shared a user from a handle named 'bud wiser'. In just 15 days, the clip has garnered nearly 43 million views, 74,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. Many users have also recreated her outfit.