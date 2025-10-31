Balenciaga’s ‘Destroyed’ Jacket, Priced At $950, Sells Out In 24 Hours: ‘I Have A Lot To Clean Floors’

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has sparked a buzz on social media with its latest ‘Destroyed Model Jacket’. The jacket looks heavily distressed and tattered, as if it has survived a disaster. Priced at $950 (around Rs 84,000), the jacket’s first batch has sold out within 24 hours of launch, according to various social media posts.

Short clips shared on social media handles show a model zipping up the red, shredded jacket and pulling over its hood. Every inch of the garment looks worn out, with loose threads dangling from the sleeves, a torn and completely ripped patch in the middle and holes scattered across the fabric. The jacket resembled like something salvaged from an explosion or fire scene instead of a luxury fashion item.

Take a look at it here: