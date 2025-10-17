Balance Or Burnout? Why Top CEOs Like Jeff Bezos, Satya Nadella And Others Think Work-Life Balance Is A Myth

Top global CEOs like Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Jack Ma of Alibaba have often voiced views that challenge the idea of work-life balance, something that is likely to unsettle many employees.

Despite criticism, these leaders remain firm in their belief that long hours are a gift, not a burden. They argue that true innovation and breakthrough success rarely come from a 9-to-5 mindset.

For Bezos, focusing on the phrase work-life balance implies a “tradeoff”, something he is wary of. “I don’t love the word ‘balance’ because it implies a tradeoff…..I like work-life harmony because if you’re happy at home, you’ll be better at work. If you’re better at work, you’ll be better at home… These things go together. It’s not a strict tradeoff,” the Amazon founder was cited as saying by Fortune.



In 2018, Bezos called work-life balance a “debilitating phrase”. Instead, he likes to use the word “harmony” and likened the concept to a “circle.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also believes that harmony, not balance, should be the goal. Meanwhile, Nespresso’s UK CEO Anna Lundstrom advocates for “work-life fluidity.” Anna believes that a strict separation between the two is not realistic, particularly for those who are at the top.

According to Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman, many workers are perfectly content with 9 to 5. However, he argues that anyone aiming to build the next billion-dollar company won’t get there on a 40-hour workweek.